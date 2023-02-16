The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 16, 2023
Crime News Chicago

CPD officer who shot fleeing suspect in 2018 in South Shore faces dismissal

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown pushed for a 15-day suspension for Officer Shawn Bryant, but a police oversight board member overruled him Thursday.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE CPD officer who shot fleeing suspect in 2018 in South Shore faces dismissal
A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters

File photo

A Chicago police officer who shot a fleeing suspect during a foot pursuit in 2018 in South Shore is facing dismissal.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability recommended that Officer Shawn Bryant be discharged from the department in August for violating police department policy regarding deadly force, failing to fully load his firearm and failing to activate his body camera in a timely manner.

But Chicago Police Supt. David Brown only agreed with two of the allegations and disagreed with COPA’s claim that Bryant violated department policy. Brown recommended a 15-day suspension instead.

Oversight board member Mareile Cusack sided with COPA during a board meeting Thursday, ruling that the superintendent did not meet the burden to overturn the recommendation. Now, a disciplinary proceeding will move forward that will determine Bryant’s future on the force.

The investigation into Bryant’s conduct stemmed from an incident on March 9, 2018, near 72nd Street and Merrill Avenue, according to Cusack’s written ruling.

Bryant and other officers were patrolling the area after a series of aggravated robberies. Two males who matched the descriptions of the robbery suspects took off running when they saw the officers.

Bryant and his partner got out of their vehicle and chased one of the males. During the chase, Bryant fired his gun twice, striking the male once. Officers placed the male under arrest and recovered a gun from his pocket. He was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released.

Department policy states “deadly force may not be used on a fleeing person unless the subject poses an imminent threat.”

The case will now go to the full board, which will hold evidentiary hearings and decide the officer’s fate.

Next Up In Crime
Mayor vows to remove unhoused people from O’Hare as more seek shelter at airport
Mayor Lori Lightfoot removes city hiring barriers for ex-offenders
‘I’ll kill you,’ off-duty cop yells before fatally shooting man who appeared to grab for her gun, video shows
R. Kelly’s request for new federal trial in Chicago denied
$50,000 reward offered for arrest of man who robbed two mail carriers on the Northwest Side last month
Father of Highland Park parade shooting suspect pleads not guilty to reckless conduct charges
The Latest
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE—FILE- The American side of Niagara Falls, is seen in this June 14, 2001 aerial photograph in Niagara Falls, N.Y. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
News
Illinois woman dead, son in critical condition after fall from 90-foot Niagara Falls cliff
Authorities in New York say the probe is continuing, but they don’t believe it was an accident. The woman died, and the boy is hospitalized in critical condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
AP23048073084916.jpg
Bulls
Ayo Dosunmu a late addition to Rising Stars game
He’ll play for Deron Williams, a fellow Illinois alum who mentored Dosunmu when he was going through the predraft process in 2021. The two have maintained a strong relationship since.
By Annie Costabile
 
(Top row, left to right) Retiring Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th); ‘Tina’ Hone; Wallace Goode; Jocelyn Hare; (middle row, left to right) Desmon Yancy; Gabriel Piemonte; Renita Ward; Kris Levy; (bottom row, left to right) Joshua Gray; Marlene Fisher; Robert Palmer; and ‘Dee’ Perkins.
Elections
Taking the 5th: No one remaining silent in crowded battle for Council seat open for first time in 24 years
With 11 candidates in all, the 5th Ward race is one of the most crowded on the Feb. 28 ballot. Contenders differ on some key issues, but nearly all agree the next alderperson should be more accessible and transparent.
By Mohammad Samra
 
merlin_111535994.jpg
City Hall
Mayor vows to remove unhoused people from O’Hare as more seek shelter at airport
Lightfoot said Thursday that it’s a security risk to allow homeless people to stay at O’Hare. But a law enforcement source said that starting this week, additional police has been dedicated to offering services to homeless people — and removing those who don’t accept the help.
By Fran SpielmanTom Schuba, and 2 more
 
Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez addresses reporters at a news conference held in a store at the Little Village Shopping Plaza regarding the future of the vendors at the plaza’s iconic Discount Mall.
Chicago
Vendors told to leave Little Village Discount Mall will ‘exhaust every resource and method’ to stay, local alderman says
The Little Village Shopping Plaza, which includes the Discount Mall, is in the midst of transformation by its new owner, who has told some of the shop owners at the neighborhood icon to leave. They plan to stay.
By Michael Loria
 