Saturday, February 25, 2023
Woman shot, killed in Grand Crossing

The 46-year-old was in the 7000 block of South Rhodes Avenue when she was shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 46-year-old woman was shot and killed on the South Side early Saturday, police said.

A woman is dead following a shooting in Grand Crossing early Saturday, police said.

The 46-year-old was standing on the street in the 7000 block of South Rhodes Avenue around 2:30 a.m. when a black sedan pulled up and someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she soon died, police said.

No arrests had been reported by Saturday morning.

