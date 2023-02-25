Woman shot, killed in Grand Crossing

A woman is dead following a shooting in Grand Crossing early Saturday, police said.
The 46-year-old was standing on the street in the 7000 block of South Rhodes Avenue around 2:30 a.m. when a black sedan pulled up and someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.
The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she soon died, police said.
No arrests had been reported by Saturday morning.
The Latest
The sloppy weather system that hit Friday night made for slick roads overnight, but the snow won’t stick around for long, forecasters say.
Brady said his preparation hasn’t changed even though his role could this year.
There was a time when sports leagues wanted nothing to do with the city. Now it will host the Super Bowl.
Baseball has been filled with celebrity owners. See if you recall their teams.
A pre-dawn doe, sandhill cranes and bison at Kankakee Sands, Illinois’ deer harvest and advice on bear dens in Wisconsin are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.