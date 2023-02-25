Boy, 13, shot in Rogers Park

A 13-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Rogers Park.
About 3:35 p.m., the teenager was standing in a parking lot in the 1500 block of West Jarvis Avenue when someone approached him and began shooting, Chicago police said.
He was shot once in the leg and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was stabilized and transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital.
No arrests have been reported.
