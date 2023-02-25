The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Boy, 13, shot in Rogers Park

He was standing in a parking lot about 3:35 p.m. when someone approached him and opened fire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people were wounded Saturday in a shootout on the South Side.

A 13-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Rogers Park.

About 3:35 p.m., the teenager was standing in a parking lot in the 1500 block of West Jarvis Avenue when someone approached him and began shooting, Chicago police said.

He was shot once in the leg and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was stabilized and transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital.

No arrests have been reported.

