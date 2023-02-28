Armored guard shot, wounded while leaving Chatham business

An armored guard was wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon in Chatham on the South Side.

The guard, 38, was leaving a business in the 8700 block of South Lafayette Avenue when someone in a passing vehicle began shooting about 3 p.m., Chicago police said.

The guard, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was shot in the chest, police said. He jumped into the armored truck and went to Roseland Hospital, where he was in good condition.

No arrests were made.

