Chicago police shoot person after officers called to Irving Park bar about man with a gun

Chicago police shot someone after officers were called to a bar in the Irving Park neighborhood early Wednesday.

Authorities were releasing little information about the shooting, which occurred around 3 a.m. in the 3700 block of North Troy Street.

Civilian Office of Police Accountability released a brief statement saying its investigators were “responding to an officer-involved shooting.” The police department has not yet released any information.

Officers on the scene radioed that shots had been fired at police. Shortly afterward, an officer called for an ambulance to the scene.

“We have one subject down in the alley, he still has the gun in his hand,” an officer told a police dispatcher. “We are not looking for any other offenders at this time.”

A security guard at Christina’s Place told reporters that a man had flashed a gun in front of the bar and then ran off after police were called. The shooting happened around the block from the bar.

No other information was available.

