The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Chicago police shoot person after officers called to Irving Park bar about man with a gun

Authorities were releasing little information about the shooting, which occurred around 3 a.m. in the 3700 block of North Troy Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Chicago police shoot person after officers called to Irving Park bar about man with a gun
Police_Tape_3.jpg

Chicago police shot someone after officers were called to a bar in the Irving Park neighborhood early Wednesday.

Authorities were releasing little information about the shooting, which occurred around 3 a.m. in the 3700 block of North Troy Street.

Civilian Office of Police Accountability released a brief statement saying its investigators were “responding to an officer-involved shooting.” The police department has not yet released any information.

Officers on the scene radioed that shots had been fired at police. Shortly afterward, an officer called for an ambulance to the scene.

“We have one subject down in the alley, he still has the gun in his hand,” an officer told a police dispatcher. “We are not looking for any other offenders at this time.”

A security guard at Christina’s Place told reporters that a man had flashed a gun in front of the bar and then ran off after police were called. The shooting happened around the block from the bar.

No other information was available.

Next Up In Crime
In downstate town, when violence claims young lives, these men prepare the graves
Man shot to death in Avalon Park
Two men arrested in 1975 Indiana cold-case slaying
Prosecutors decline to charge teen arrested in mass shooting at South Shore apartment
Wicker Park bar sues over shutdown as public safety threat, saying city is using it as a scapegoat for a failure to control violence
Man fatally shot in South Shore
The Latest
It took a village to land one of the biggest crappie of the day, caught and released by Joe Quinn Monday ice fishing at Shabbona Lake. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Jim Kopjo delivers an impromptu class ice fishing class
On a beautiful day for ice fishing, Jim “The Crappie Professor” Kopjo did an impromptu class on ice fishing for crappie.
By Dale Bowman
 
A CVS store sign is displayed in Pittsburgh on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.
Business
CVS buys Chicago-based Oak Street Health for $10.6B
Oak Street Health runs primary care centers mostly for lower-to-middle income people with Medicare Advantage plans.
By Tom Murphy | AP
 
Jaxson Stauber makes a save.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks goalie Jaxson Stauber uses lessons from father Robb to win first two NHL starts
The art of goaltending has changed significantly since Robb Stauber’s aggressive career in the 1990s. But the mindset of goaltending hasn’t, and Jaxson has followed the same approach to experience immediate NHL success.
By Ben Pope
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: We accidentally named baby after grandpa’s mistress
The child’s horrified grandmother refuses to use the name and refers to the girl only as ‘little one.’
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Illinois_State_Capital_Springfield_08.jpg
Politics
Income tax ‘surcharge,’ other measures needed to pay down pensions, business group says
The report by the Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago is a new message from a group that opposed Gov. J.B. Pritzker on the graduated income tax in 2020.
By David Roeder
 