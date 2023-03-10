The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 10, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Authorities release name of 9-year-old girl shot to death in Bolingbrook home invasion

The girl was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital Emergency Room, where she later died from her injuries, Bolingbrook police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Authorities have released the name of the 9-year-old girl who was shot and killed Sunday in a “domestic-related” home invasion in southwest suburban Bolingbrook.

Sania Daniels was one of four people shot about 8:15 p.m. Sunday at the home, in 100 block of Lee Lane, according to the Bolingbrook police department and the DuPage County Coroner’s Office. The girl was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital Emergency Room, where she later died from her injuries, police said.

Cartez L. Daniels, 40, and Samiya A. Shelton-Tillman, 17, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A fourth shooting victim, a woman, was taken to the hospital, where she was listed in stable condition, police said.

On Monday evening, Bolingbrook police Chief Mike Rompa said Byrion Montgomery, 17, was taken into custody. He has been charged with nine counts of first-degree murder and one count each of attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

Montgomery had been in a relationship with one of the girls who died in the shooting, police said. Police identified the girl as Shelton-Tillman.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

