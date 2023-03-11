The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Armed robbers strike twice in West Loop

The robberies were reported in the 300 block of North Peoria and the first block of North Green.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two armed robberies were reported about the same time Friday night in the West Loop.

Chicago police are investigating two armed robberies that happened about the same time in the West Loop neighborhood Friday night.

In both incidents, four men were walking on the sidewalk when two armed suspects stepped out a red SUV, approached the group and demanded their belongings, according to police. Their ages were unknown.

The first robbery happened in the 300 block of North Peoria Street about 8:45 p.m., just about when another happened in the first block of North Green Street, police said.

No injuries were reported. No one was in custody.

