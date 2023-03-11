Armed robbers strike twice in West Loop

Chicago police are investigating two armed robberies that happened about the same time in the West Loop neighborhood Friday night.

In both incidents, four men were walking on the sidewalk when two armed suspects stepped out a red SUV, approached the group and demanded their belongings, according to police. Their ages were unknown.

The first robbery happened in the 300 block of North Peoria Street about 8:45 p.m., just about when another happened in the first block of North Green Street, police said.

No injuries were reported. No one was in custody.

