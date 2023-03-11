Woman fatally stabbed on Loop CTA platform

A woman died after being stabbed multiple times on a CTA train platform in the Loop early Saturday, according to Chicago police.
The 26-year-old was standing on the platform in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue when a male attacked her about 1:30 a.m., police said. The Adams/Wabash station is on that block.
She suffered stab wounds to the chest, abdomen and left arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she later died, police said.
No one was in custody.
