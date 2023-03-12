The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 12, 2023
Religion News Chicago

Evergreen Park priest under investigation over decades-old child sexual abuse accusation

In a letter Saturday, Cardinal Blase Cupich said an accusation has been reported to the archdiocese that Rev. Paul Guzman abused a minor when he was a a layman — 25 years before entering Mundelein Seminary.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE Evergreen Park priest under investigation over decades-old child sexual abuse accusation
The Archdiocese of Chicago logo. Cardinal Blase Cupich said someone reported that the abuse occurred when the Rev. Paul Guzman, an associate priest at Most Holy Redeemer Parish, was a layman, 25 years before he entered Mundelein Seminary to prepare for the priesthood.

Cardinal Blase Cupich said someone reported that the abuse occurred when the Rev. Paul Guzman, an associate priest at Most Holy Redeemer Parish, was a layman, 25 years before he entered Mundelein Seminary to prepare for the priesthood.

An Evergreen Park priest has stepped aside from the ministry after the Archdiocese of Chicago received an accusation of sexual abuse of a minor from about 40 years ago.

In a letter Saturday, Cardinal Blase Cupich said someone reported that the abuse occurred when the Rev. Paul Guzman, an associate priest at Most Holy Redeemer Parish, was a layman, 25 years before he entered Mundelein Seminary to prepare for the priesthood.

The accusation was reported to the Illinois Department of Family and Child Services and the Cook County state’s attorney’s office while Guzman was overseas on military duty, Cupich said.

Related

Guzman has agreed to live away from the parish during the investigation, Cupich said, and the accuser has been offered pastoral services of the archdiocese’s victim assistance ministry. An investigation by the archdiocese also is underway, according to Cupich.

Guzman could not be reached.

“It is important to remind everyone that, while the archdiocese takes every allegation of child sexual abuse seriously, the fact of an allegation does not presume guilt,” the cardinal wrote.

Last year, the Archdiocese of Chicago added dozens of names to an online list of priests credibly accused of sex abuse.

Related

Next Up In News
Bishop Trotter endorses Brandon Johnson: ‘He has a plan. And it’s fresh’
United Center’s concessions workers reach tentative deal
Bud Grant, Hall of Fame coach of powerful Vikings teams, dies at 95
Firefighter whose family died in fire at home donates organs so others can live
Mourners remember Mr. Beef founder Joe Zucchero, inspiration for ‘The Bear’ — and ‘part of the community’
Photos: Chicago goes green for St. Patrick’s Day
The Latest
Cook County jail located at 2700 South California Ave. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Other Views
The cost of eliminating cash bail is too high
Ending money bail in Illinois would have disastrous consequences for public safety and the functioning of the justice system.
By Sean Kennedy
 
Bishop Larry Trotter joins in an anointing of mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson at Sweet Holy Spirit Church, 8621 S. South Chicago Ave. on Sunday, March 12, 2023.
Politics
Bishop Trotter endorses Brandon Johnson: ‘He has a plan. And it’s fresh’
Pastor Larry Trotter broke with his friend businessman Willie Wilson, who Trotter had endorsed in the Feb. 28 election. Wilson backing rival Paul Vallas.
By David Struett
 
Members of Unite Here Local 1 picket outside United Center at 1901 W. Madison on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 - a few weeks before the union and concessions contractor Levy reached a tentative deal.
News
United Center’s concessions workers reach tentative deal
If ratified by members of Unite Here Local 1, the new contract would end the threat of a strike at the West Side arena.
By David Roeder
 
Bud Grant, the stoic and demanding Hall of Fame coach who took the Minnesota Vikings and their mighty Purple People Eaters defense to four Super Bowls in eight years, has died. He was 95.
NFL
Bud Grant, Hall of Fame coach of powerful Vikings teams, dies at 95
“No single individual more defined the Minnesota Vikings than Bud Grant. A once-in-a-lifetime man, Bud will forever be synonymous with success, toughness, the North and the Vikings,” owners Zygi Wilf and Mark Wilf said in a joint statement.
By Dave Campbell | Associated Press
 
merlin_111958340.jpg
Bears
Bears free agency primer: Analyzing needs, targets
After spending 12 months tearing down their roster, the Bears’ have begun to build it back up.
By Patrick Finley
 