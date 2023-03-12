The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 12, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Local priest under investigation over decades-old child sexual abuse claim

In a letter dated Saturday, Cardinal Blase Cupich said an allegation has been reported to the Archdiocese alleging Rev. Paul Guzman abused a minor when he was a a layman — 25 years before he entered Mundelin Seminary to prepare for priesthood.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE Local priest under investigation over decades-old child sexual abuse claim
archdiocese_chicago.jpg

An Evergreen Park priest has stepped aside from the ministry after the Archdiocese of Chicago received an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor from about 40 years ago.

In a letter dated Saturday, Cardinal Blase Cupich said a person reported the abuse occurred when Rev. Paul Guzman, an associate priest at Most Holy Redeemer Parish, was a layman and 25 years before he entered Mundelin Seminary to prepare for the priesthood.

The allegation was reported to the Illinois Department of Family and Child Services and the Cook County State’s Attorney while Rev. Guzman was overseas on military duty, Cupich said.

Rev. Guzman has agreed to live away from the parish during the investigation, Cupich said, and the person making the allegation has been offered pastoral services of the Archdiocese’s victim assistance ministry and the opportunity to participate in the investigation process, which is underway.

“It is important to remind everyone that, while the Archdiocese takes every allegation of child sexual abuse seriously, the fact of an allegation does not presume guilt. We should reserve judgement until the investigation is complete and the Independent Review Board makes its recommendation to me,” the cardinal wrote.

Last year, the Archdiocese of Chicago added dozens of names to an online list of priests credibly accused of sex abuse.

Rev. Paul Guzman could not be reached for comment.

Next Up In Crime
Woman fatally stabbed on Loop CTA platform
2 men shot in Loop as crowds gather for St. Patrick’s Day river-dyeing
Armed robbers strike twice in West Loop
CPD officer suffers minor injury in Lincoln Park struggle
Authorities release name of 9-year-old girl shot to death in Bolingbrook home invasion
Lawyers for man bodyslammed by CPD officer say city hid officer’s disciplinary records
The Latest
Members of Unite Here Local 1 picket outside United Center at 1901 W. Madison on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 - a few weeks before the union and concessions contractor Levy reached a tentative deal.
News
United Center’s concessions workers reach tentative deal
If ratified by members of Unite Here Local 1, the new contract would end the threat of a strike at the West Side arena.
By David Roeder
 
Bud Grant, the stoic and demanding Hall of Fame coach who took the Minnesota Vikings and their mighty Purple People Eaters defense to four Super Bowls in eight years, has died. He was 95.
NFL
Bud Grant, Hall of Fame coach of powerful Vikings teams, dies at 95
“No single individual more defined the Minnesota Vikings than Bud Grant. A once-in-a-lifetime man, Bud will forever be synonymous with success, toughness, the North and the Vikings,” owners Zygi Wilf and Mark Wilf said in a joint statement.
By Dave Campbell | Associated Press
 
merlin_111958340.jpg
Bears
Bears free agency primer: Analyzing needs, targets
After spending 12 months tearing down their roster, the Bears’ have begun to rebuild.
By Patrick Finley
 
Jarred Tinordi wore an “A” for the Blackhawks this weekend.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notes: Jarred Tinordi fills in as alternate captain in Connor Murphy’s absence
Receiving the “A” — albeit temporarily — indicates how much of an impact Tinordi’s leadership has made in a short time on the Hawks.
By Ben Pope
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Can we reclaim a gift we regret giving?
After mother’s death many years ago, siblings gave her meaningful pearl necklace to a friend, and now they wish they had it back.
By Abigail Van Buren
 