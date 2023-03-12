Local priest under investigation over decades-old child sexual abuse claim

An Evergreen Park priest has stepped aside from the ministry after the Archdiocese of Chicago received an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor from about 40 years ago.

In a letter dated Saturday, Cardinal Blase Cupich said a person reported the abuse occurred when Rev. Paul Guzman, an associate priest at Most Holy Redeemer Parish, was a layman and 25 years before he entered Mundelin Seminary to prepare for the priesthood.

The allegation was reported to the Illinois Department of Family and Child Services and the Cook County State’s Attorney while Rev. Guzman was overseas on military duty, Cupich said.

Rev. Guzman has agreed to live away from the parish during the investigation, Cupich said, and the person making the allegation has been offered pastoral services of the Archdiocese’s victim assistance ministry and the opportunity to participate in the investigation process, which is underway.

“It is important to remind everyone that, while the Archdiocese takes every allegation of child sexual abuse seriously, the fact of an allegation does not presume guilt. We should reserve judgement until the investigation is complete and the Independent Review Board makes its recommendation to me,” the cardinal wrote.

Last year, the Archdiocese of Chicago added dozens of names to an online list of priests credibly accused of sex abuse.

Rev. Paul Guzman could not be reached for comment.

