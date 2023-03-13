Man charged with attacking Chicago police officer in Lincoln Park, grabbing cop’s gun and firing it

The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 13, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Thomas Tucker

A downstate Illinois man has been charged with attacking a Chicago police officer in Lincoln Park over the weekend, grabbing the officer’s gun and firing it during a struggle.

Thomas Tucker, 29, approached the officer around 9 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of North Cleveland Street, beat him and took his gun, according to police. Tucker fired the gun but no one was hit.

The officer grabbed his gun back and Tucker was arrested after a brief chase, police said. 

Tucker, from Quincy, was charged with aggravated battery of a police officer, disarming a police officer, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and reckless discharged of a firearm. He was due in court Monday.

