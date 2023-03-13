Man charged with attacking Chicago police officer in Lincoln Park, grabbing cop’s gun and firing it
Thomas Tucker, 29, approached the officer around 9 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of North Cleveland Street, beat him and took his gun, according to police. Tucker fired the gun but no one was hit.
A downstate Illinois man has been charged with attacking a Chicago police officer in Lincoln Park over the weekend, grabbing the officer’s gun and firing it during a struggle.
The officer grabbed his gun back and Tucker was arrested after a brief chase, police said.
Tucker, from Quincy, was charged with aggravated battery of a police officer, disarming a police officer, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and reckless discharged of a firearm. He was due in court Monday.
