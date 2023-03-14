Man shot to death inside car in Grand Crossing

A man was shot to death inside a car Tuesday afternoon in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The man, whose age was unknown, was inside the car in the 7100 block of South Eberhart Avenue when someone approached him and fired shots about 2 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The car then collided with another vehicle a block away, police said.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The shooter fled the scene. No one was in custody.