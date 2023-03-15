14-year-old boy seriously wounded in Grand Crossing shooting
The boy was taken to Comer’s Children’s Hospital with gunshot wounds to his right leg and abdomen, police said. He was listed in serious condition.
A 14-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning in Grand Crossing on the South Side.
About 11:30 a.m., the teen was standing outside in the 100 block of West 74th Street when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago police.
No one was in custody.
