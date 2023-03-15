The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

14-year-old boy seriously wounded in Grand Crossing shooting

The boy was taken to Comer’s Children’s Hospital with gunshot wounds to his right leg and abdomen, police said. He was listed in serious condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 14-year-old boy seriously wounded in Grand Crossing shooting
Two people were wounded Saturday in a shooting on the South Side.

A teen boy was shot Mar. 15, 2023 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A 14-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

About 11:30 a.m., the teen was standing outside in the 100 block of West 74th Street when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago police.

The boy was taken to Comer’s Children’s Hospital with gunshot wounds to his right leg and abdomen, police said. He was listed in serious condition.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Boy, 16, killed in Chatham shooting
Biden calls for scrutiny of gun makers marketing weapons to minors
Man shot to death inside car in Grand Crossing
Ending cash bail in Illinois: State supreme court weighs appeal
Mob hit man Nicholas Calabrese, who testified against brother and other top mobsters at Family Secrets Trial, dead at 80
More Chicago mayoral endorsements: Abortion rights PAC backs Johnson; 3 police union supporters on City Council back Vallas
The Latest
Singer Bobby Caldwell, pictured in 2000, has died at the age of 71.&nbsp;
Music
Bobby Caldwell, sang ‘What You Won’t Do For Love,’ dies at 71
The soulful singer-songwriter’s wife, Mary Caldwell, announced his death on his official Twitter account Wednesday, saying he died at home.
By Elise Brisco | USA Today
 
President Trump Signs Executive Orders On Lowering Drug Prices
Columnists
Donald Trump’s attacks might be hurting — or helping — Ron DeSantis
DeSantis isn’t even running yet, but he’s got Trump, the press and voters acting as if he is. Talk about an auspicious start to a presidential campaign.
By S. E. Cupp
 
Louisville Metro Police Department Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroe speaks at a press conference on the Justice Departments findings of the civil rights investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department and Louisville Metro Government on March 8 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Columnists
Louisville Police abuses show civil liberties are meaningless without accountability
Supervisors and judges tolerated outrageous constitutional violations, including illegal searches and brutal assaults.
By Jacob Sullum
 
A pedestrian with an umbrella walks past a Silicon Valley Bank Private branch in San Francisco before the bank failed.
Consumer Affairs
Is my money safe in the wake of two big bank failures? A consumer guide to what you need to know.
Is there any reason to be worried about bank failures after the government-ordered closings of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank? And what can you do to protect yourself?
By Adriana Morga | AP
 
Ja’Mal Green finished sixth in the first round of mayoral balloting, with just over 2% of the vote.
Elections
Former mayoral challenger Ja’Mal Green endorses Vallas in runoff; Kwame Raoul first statewide official to back Johnson
Green, a 27-year-old community activist, secured a series of promises he believes will improve the lives of African Americans. Raoul praised Johnson as “the right candidate to move Chicago forward.”
By Fran Spielman
 