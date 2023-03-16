Man fatally shot in Avalon Park

A man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in Avalon Park on the South Side.
About 2 p.m., the 22-year-old man was inside a vehicle in a parking lot in the 1300 block of East 79th Street when another vehicle approached and an occupant opened fire, Chicago police said.
The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
