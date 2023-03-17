The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 17, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Photos of car in hit-and-run that seriously injured woman in South Chicago released by police

The woman was crossing the street at 79th Street and East End Avenue Thursday night when a car struck her and continued west on 79th Street, police said in an alert. She is hospitalized in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Photos of car in hit-and-run that seriously injured woman in South Chicago released by police
CPD_Community_Alert___Wanted_for_Hit_and_Run___4th_District_2.png

Police are looking for a light-colored 2011-2016 Chevy Malibu with damage to the right side front end, hood and windshield.

Chicago police

Chicago police have released photos of a car wanted in a hit-and-run accident that seriously injured a woman in South Chicago on the South Side Thursday night.

The woman was crossing the street at 79th Street and East End Avenue when a car struck her and continued west on 79th Street, police said in an alert. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The car was described as a light-colored, 2011-2016 Chevy Malibu with Illinois plates. It has damage to the right side front end, hood and windshield, and its right side mirror is missing. The car has a long dark mark on the driver side door.

Anyone with information can call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521. 

Next Up In Crime
Former Illinois prison guard gets 20-year sentence for fatal beating
Burglars drill through wall of vacant building in Lincoln Park to reach vault of bank next door
Goonie Gang terrorized Englewood with 3 shootouts a day, boasted on Facebook, feds say
Man fatally shot inside car at Austin gas station
From handshakes to hand grenades: Vallas lobs his own verbal bombs in lively debate with Johnson
Man fatally shot in Avalon Park
The Latest
Packers quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers (left) and Jordan Love taking the field before a 2022 game against the Commanders.
Bears
What are the chances that Jordan Love will continue the Packers’ ownership of the Bears?
Aaron Rodgers’ pending move to the Jets doesn’t guarantee success for the Monsters of the Midway.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Jessica Tapper with her children Matteo Agostini and Violet Agostini at their Oak Lawn home. Violet holds a photo of father Matthew “Turk” Agostini, who died of COVID-19 complications in November 2020, weeks before Matteo was born.
Coronavirus
These are some of the lives forever changed by COVID-19
A baby born after a partner’s death. The ‘Tamale Guy,’ left with a raspy voice but working again. A girl, 13, and a grandmother, both struggling with long COVID. A nurse, exhausted but pushing on. All share a sense of loss and a need to push on.
By Stefano Esposito and Mariah Rush
 
A specimen of a rare gold-throated hummingbird (center) whose iridescent throat looks green, blue, or gold depending on the angle of light, is shown by a scientist at the Field Museum, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. It is a hybrid of a Pink-throated Brilliant hummingbird, Heliodoxa gularis (right), and the Rufous-webbed Brilliant hummingbird, Heliodoxa branickii (left).
Entertainment and Culture
Field Museum scientists discover rare gold-throated hummingbird hybrid
The scientists, at first, thought they’d discovered a new species.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Coolio appears at the ASCAP Rhythm &amp; Soul Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., in 2015. The rapper died on Sept. 28, 2022 at the age of 59.
Music
Coolio posthumous album set for release
“Long Live Coolio” will be the first posthumous album release, and the first single, “TAG ‘You It,’” dropped Friday featuring Too $hort and DJ Wino.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 
Chicago mayoral candidate Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson poses for a photo with former mayoral candidate U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia after Garcia endorsed Johnson during a news conference at La Villita Community Church on the Southwest Side, Friday morning, March 17, 2023.
Elections
Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia endorses Brandon Johnson in April 4 mayoral runoff
U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia finished in fourth place with 13.8% of the vote on Feb. 28 but his endorsement was coveted by both Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas.
By Fran Spielman
 