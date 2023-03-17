Photos of car in hit-and-run that seriously injured woman in South Chicago released by police

Chicago police have released photos of a car wanted in a hit-and-run accident that seriously injured a woman in South Chicago on the South Side Thursday night.

The woman was crossing the street at 79th Street and East End Avenue when a car struck her and continued west on 79th Street, police said in an alert. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The car was described as a light-colored, 2011-2016 Chevy Malibu with Illinois plates. It has damage to the right side front end, hood and windshield, and its right side mirror is missing. The car has a long dark mark on the driver side door.

Anyone with information can call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.

