Photos of car in hit-and-run that seriously injured woman in South Chicago released by police
The woman was crossing the street at 79th Street and East End Avenue Thursday night when a car struck her and continued west on 79th Street, police said in an alert. She is hospitalized in critical condition.
Chicago police have released photos of a car wanted in a hit-and-run accident that seriously injured a woman in South Chicago on the South Side Thursday night.
The woman was crossing the street at 79th Street and East End Avenue when a car struck her and continued west on 79th Street, police said in an alert. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.
The car was described as a light-colored, 2011-2016 Chevy Malibu with Illinois plates. It has damage to the right side front end, hood and windshield, and its right side mirror is missing. The car has a long dark mark on the driver side door.
Anyone with information can call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.
The Latest
Aaron Rodgers’ pending move to the Jets doesn’t guarantee success for the Monsters of the Midway.
A baby born after a partner’s death. The ‘Tamale Guy,’ left with a raspy voice but working again. A girl, 13, and a grandmother, both struggling with long COVID. A nurse, exhausted but pushing on. All share a sense of loss and a need to push on.
The scientists, at first, thought they’d discovered a new species.
“Long Live Coolio” will be the first posthumous album release, and the first single, “TAG ‘You It,’” dropped Friday featuring Too $hort and DJ Wino.
U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia finished in fourth place with 13.8% of the vote on Feb. 28 but his endorsement was coveted by both Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas.