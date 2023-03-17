The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 17, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Chicago police release photos of car wanted in hit-and-run that seriously injured woman in Avalon Park

The woman was crossing the street at 79th Street and East End Avenue when a car struck her and continued west on 79th Street, police said in an alert. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
CPD_Community_Alert___Wanted_for_Hit_and_Run___4th_District_2.png

Photo of car wanted in a hit-and-run accident that seriously injured a woman in Avalon Park on the South Side Thursday night.

Chicago police

Chicago police have released photos of a car wanted in a hit-and-run accident that seriously injured a woman in Avalon Park on the South Side Thursday night.

The woman was crossing the street at 79th Street and East End Avenue when a car struck her and continued west on 79th Street, police said in an alert. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The car was described as a light-colored, 2011-2016 Chevy Malibu with Illinois plates. It has damage to the right side front end, hood and windshield, and its right side mirror is missing. The car has a long dark mark on the driver side door.

Anyone with information can call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521. 

