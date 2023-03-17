Chicago police release photos of car wanted in hit-and-run that seriously injured woman in Avalon Park
The woman was crossing the street at 79th Street and East End Avenue when a car struck her and continued west on 79th Street, police said in an alert. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
Chicago police have released photos of a car wanted in a hit-and-run accident that seriously injured a woman in Avalon Park on the South Side Thursday night.
The woman was crossing the street at 79th Street and East End Avenue when a car struck her and continued west on 79th Street, police said in an alert. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.
The car was described as a light-colored, 2011-2016 Chevy Malibu with Illinois plates. It has damage to the right side front end, hood and windshield, and its right side mirror is missing. The car has a long dark mark on the driver side door.
Anyone with information can call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.
The Latest
The agency did not say how much money the burglars got away with from the Bank of America at 2163 N. Clybourn Ave. early Sunday.
Some family members fear it’s a sign that the quiet, polite, studious 20-year-old is trying to rebel.
Buffalo Grove kid who saw her drawing turned into a giant mural at the Salt Shed: ‘Kind of crazy seeing it that big’
Eleven-year-old Lucy Holloway’s artwork was transformed into a mural about 20 feet high and 100 feet across as the prize for winning a student art contest sponsored by the Sun-Times, WBEZ and Vocalo.
Eileen Rice uses fishing as a unit to educate first graders and the culminating day of fishing is an event that changes lives. She will be inducted into the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame on April 6.
Prosecutors have a mountain of evidence against the small Englewood gang charged with 10 killings, gun-trafficking and other crimes in a racketeering trial set for May.