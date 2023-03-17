Burglars drill through wall of vacant building in Lincoln Park to reach vault of bank next door

Burglars drilled through the wall of a vacant building in Lincoln Park to reach the vault of a bank next door, according to the FBI.

The agency did not say how much money the burglars robbed from the Bank of America at 2163 N. Clybourn Ave. early Sunday.

The burglary occurred sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. The FBI said it was looking for two to four males, one them wearing distinctive blue shoes. They fled in a small silver SUV and a black sedan.

No one was reported in custody. Anyone with information can call (312) 421-6700 or contact tips.fbi.gov.