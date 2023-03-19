Man seriously wounded in West Loop shooting

A man was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday in the West Loop on the Near West Side.
The man, 26, was outside in the 200 block of North Aberdeen Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain about 4:30 a.m., according to Chicago police.
He suffered two gunshot wounds to the right leg and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
