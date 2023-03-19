The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 19, 2023
Man seriously wounded in West Loop shooting

He was shot in the 200 block of North Aberdeen Street early Sunday morning.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday in the West Loop on the Near West Side.

The man, 26, was outside in the 200 block of North Aberdeen Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain about 4:30 a.m., according to Chicago police.

He suffered two gunshot wounds to the right leg and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

