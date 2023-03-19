The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 19, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man facing attempted murder charge after running over Chicago police officer

Tajze Mullins, 23, backed up a vehicle and ran over an officer who was approaching on foot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man facing attempted murder charge after running over Chicago police officer
A 19-year-old was charged in connection to a May 29, 2022 shooting in River North.

Adobe Stock Photo

A man is facing an attempted murder charge after running over a Chicago police officer in the Loop over the weekend.

On Friday night, officers were near the 1100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive when they saw a vehicle wanted in connection with an aggravated battery of an officer earlier in the month and attempted to pull over the vehicle, Chicago police said.

Tajze Mullins, 23, backed up the vehicle and ran over an officer who was approaching on foot, police said. Another officer fired his weapon but no one was struck.

Mullins fled and was arrested shortly thereafter in the 7100 block of South Lafayette Avenue, police said.

The injured officer was taken to a nearby hospital with a broken leg, police said.

Mullins is facing one count of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault to a peace officer and fleeing from a peace officer.

He was expected to appear in bond court Sunday.

Next Up In Crime
Man seriously wounded in West Loop shooting
4 shot at restaurant in South Shore
CPD officer hit by fleeing car near Grant Park
Man fatally shot in East Garfield Park
Man killed in Austin shooting
Teen dies days after shooting inside Kenwood home
The Latest
Lori Torres Whitt (left), 36th Ward candidate, outside her campaign office on Wednesday; Ald. Gilbert Villegas (right) outside his campaign office last month.
News
Villegas fights to hold onto ward called both ‘snake’ and ‘noodle’ against challenge from CTU-backed Torres Whitt
The 36th Ward was redrawn to include more than a handful of communities in a nearly eight-mile stretch of Chicago that includes parts of the West Town, Humboldt Park, Belmont Cragin and Montclare neighborhoods.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Sister Rosemary Connelly
Religion
Catholic nun who ran Misericordia for decades to be honored with prestigious award from University of Notre Dame
Under Sister Rosemary Connelly’s guidance, Misericordia became a benchmark in compassionate care.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
Crime
Man seriously wounded in West Loop shooting
He was shot in the 200 block of North Aberdeen Street early Sunday morning.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Jenise Rodriguez, owner of Sanar Aesthetics in the Logan Square neighborhood, sits in her spa, Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Business
Neighborhood businesses offering a human touch thrive in next stage of pandemic
Small business owners who talked to the Sun-Times in 2020 share how, three years later, they’ve made it to the other side.
By Michael Loria
 
Myeisha Campbell, one of the owners of House of Melanin, restocks the shelves at their Oak Park shop.
News
Black-owned business in Oak Park ‘barely holding on’ 3 years into the pandemic
House of Melanin, a beauty supply store for African American hairstyles, opened in Oak Park in 2018 and was successful up until the pandemic. Now, the owners say the growth of online ordering threatens to put them out of business.
By Michael Loria
 