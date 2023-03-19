The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 20, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Arrested after a chase through South Side, suspect tries to escape again — through ceiling of police station, authorities say

Tajze Mullins, 23, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault of a police officer and escape. He was ordered held without bail Sunday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
SHARE Arrested after a chase through South Side, suspect tries to escape again — through ceiling of police station, authorities say
A 19-year-old was charged in connection to a May 29, 2022 shooting in River North.

Adobe Stock Photo

A man wanted in Texas and Chicago is accused of backing into an officer trying to arrest him on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, then speeding off as another officer fired at his black BMW, weaving through traffic on the Stevenson Expressway before finally being arrested on the South Side as a helicopter tracked his movements.

But Tajze Mullins, 23, wasn’t finished fleeing from police, authorities say.

After being taken into custody and brought to the Area 3 police station Friday night, Mullins pulled off a ceiling grate and climbed into the ceiling, according to court records. Pieces of the ceiling and duct work crashed onto desks in the station before he was cornered.

Mullins was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault of a police officer and escape. He was ordered held without bail Sunday.

Mullins had been wanted by police since March 9, when he allegedly attacked a Cook County sheriff’s police officer, according to court records. Chicago police spotted his BMW stopped at a light at Lake Shore Drive and Roosevelt Road around 8:15 p.m. Friday.

As officers approached the BMW, he backed up and hit one of the officers and sped away while the other officer fired a shot. No one was hit, but a bullet struck the right passenger door of a Lyft car, according to court records. The officer hit by the car suffered a broken leg.

Mullins “then erratically maneuvered his vehicle in and about traffic, nearly striking several other responding officers,” a police report states. Mullins and a passenger ditched the car in the 7100 block of South Lafayette Avenue but both were arrested. police said. 

Once in custody, Mullins gave a bogus name, but police learned that, in addition to the attack on the sheriff’s officer, Mullins was wanted in Texas for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized crimes. Details of those crimes were not available.

Mullins was due back in court Tuesday.

Next Up In Crime
Man seriously wounded in West Loop shooting
4 shot at restaurant in South Shore
CPD officer hit by fleeing car near Grant Park
Man fatally shot in East Garfield Park
Man killed in Austin shooting
Teen dies days after shooting inside Kenwood home
The Latest
In this file photo taken on July 04, 2022 This picture taken on July 4, 2022 shows the Amazon logo.
Business
Amazon cuts 9,000 more jobs, bringing 2023 total to 27,000
The job cuts would mark the second-largest round of layoffs in the company’s history, adding to the 18,000 employees the tech giant said it would lay off in January.
By Associated Press
 
A sign points visitors to the financial services department at a hospital. Medicaid coverage will end for millions of Americans in 2023, and that pushes many into unfamiliar territory: the health insurance marketplace.
Consumer Affairs
Medicaid coverage for millions ends this year; if you’re one of them, here’s how to shop for new insurance
Shopping for affordable insurance that covers regular doctors and prescriptions can be daunting, figuring out the choices and subsidies to help pay for them. Here’s help.
By Tom Murphy | AP
 
Jack Stevens caught a big sauger from the Des Plaines River to earn Fish of the Week.
Outdoors
Surprise of a big sauger from the Des Plaines River
Jack Stevens caught a surprise big sauger while targeting other species on the Des Plaines River.
By Dale Bowman
 
Andrew Lloyd Webber (pictured in 2009) released a statement this weekend revealing his son is hospitalized and battling gastric cancer.
Theater
Andrew Lloyd Webber will miss opening night of ‘Bad Cinderella’ after son’s cancer hospitalization
The musical theater composer, whose latest show debuts next week, revealed he’s sitting out the premiere on Thursday to be with his son Nicholas, who is battling stomach cancer.
By USA TODAY
 
Tamar Adler attends rag &amp; bone’s A Last Supper in celebration of its Fall 2019 collection on February 8, 2019 in New York City.&nbsp;
Taste
Chef-author Tamar Adler turns to leftovers, comprehensively in new cookbook
Adler gets to show off her strong repurposing ethic in her new 500-page cookbook, “The Everlasting Meal Cookbook: Leftovers A-Z,” a comprehensive guide for reusing leftovers, from potato cooking water to day-old sauerkraut.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 