‘I”m glad they were there’: Chicago police officer was killed in front of kids playing at school

A shooting that claimed the life of a Chicago police officer unfolded in front of a group of children who were playing at a nearby grade school in Gage Park, according to a witness who called 911.

“There were a lot of kids because it happened in front of the school,” said the woman, who did not want to be named for her safety. “And they go there to play. And we thought it was safe, so we would go and let them play there. But now it’s changed.”

Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was shot several times as he chased an armed suspect around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue, across the street from Sawyer Elementary School.

The woman said her 10-year-old sister was playing with other kids when they saw the suspect pull a gun on Vazquez-Lasso. As the girl called her family, she and the other children heard gunfire and “ran as quickly as possible just to get to safety,” the woman said.

“I feel sorry for the loss of the police officer’s family and his colleagues and friends,” the woman said. “But I’m glad they were there to keep my sister safe and her friends.”

Despite his wounds, Vasquez-Lasso was able to return fire and shot the 18-year-old suspect in the head, according to police. He was reported in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

Vasquez-Lasso was taken in “extremely critical condition” to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where he died and where a large group of officers somberly gathered through the night before his body was taken by procession to the Cook County morgue on the West Side.

The officer was married and had a young daughter. They had just moved into a home in Marquette Park a little over a year ago, according to a neighbor, Sara Montemayor.

“I just saw them the day before out walking their dog. I know the grandma is over a lot to help out with the daughter” said Montemayor, 34. ”It’s hard knowing that happened to a neighbor.”

A police officer who worked in the same district as Andres Vaquez-Lasso hugs a mourner near a memorial outside Sawyer Elementary School in the Gage Park neighborhood. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Vasquez-Lasso was shot just 2 1/2 miles from his home. On Thursday morning, four police officers from the 8th District arrived at the scene of the shooting with flowers for a memorial.

“We’re out here to pay our respects to our brother in blue,” said one of the officers, who declined to give her name.

She said the four of them worked an earlier shift than Vasquez-Lasso and only knew him in passing, but knew he was bright and on the rise. “He was always smiling,” she said.

The mother and father of another 8th District officer arrived to light a candle for Vasquez-Lasso. They said their son knew him.

The mother said they felt they had to come out because “for me, they’re all my sons. They’re all important to me and I carry them in my heart and in my prayers.”

The couple lives nearby and, when she heard the sirens and the helicopters and saw the news, she feared the worst. “It was terrifying,” she said.

She called her son and was relieved when he picked up the phone, but she was devastated to hear what had happened and to know what had happened to another mother. ”We have sons that every day put their life on the line. We knew that they leave, but we don’t know if they’re going to come back,” she said.

An officer from the neighboring 9th District drove by as well. He wasn’t working and wanted to come by to pay his respects. The officer joined the force only a little before Chicago Police Officer Ella French was killed in 2021. “Stuff like this, it’s scary,” he said. “Policing is real.”

A flag hangs across a street near the Cook County morgue on the West Side before the body of a slain Chicago police officer is brought there. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere | Sun-Times

Police have provided little information about the wounded suspect, saying only that he had a record of just one prior arrest. He did not provide details, but records show the suspect was arrested near two handguns last summer after running from a stolen car that was wanted in a shooting.

He was charged at the time with a misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, which was dropped months later. The arrest report notes that felony charges were denied by prosecutors, though it doesn’t provide further details. A teenage boy was charged in the shooting and another man was hit with gun charges, according to police.

A stolen Honda Accord had been used in the shooting in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place around 8:10 p.m. on July 28. A 27-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to his left leg, the report states.

The victim and witnesses reported that the Accord was occupied by three people, and the driver was seen wearing a mask while fleeing the scene, the report states. Later that night, officers tried to stop the car near 26th and Whipple streets but it took off and led cops and state troopers on a chase.

The Accord was pulled over in the 7400 block of South Parnell Avenue, at which point the 18-year-old and the two other suspects ran off, the report states. The 18-year-old was found under a porch in a backyard in the same block and taken into custody.

Two loaded handguns were found nearby “in the direct path of the offenders [sic] from the vehicle,” according to the report, which identified the 18-year-old as a member of the Latin Kings street gang.

A helicopter was overhead during the arrests but didn’t capture on video the 18-year-old holding any guns, sources said. One of his co-defendants, Rodrigo Ramirez, was seen throwing guns on the ground.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with felony counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, as well as a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle. Ramirez, 22, was charged with felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and attempting to flee, along with a misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

The state’s attorney’s office said in a statement that the 18-year-old was not charged with a felony “because the evidence does not support a charge of gun possession.”

“Based on his age and lack of criminal history at that time, [he] was offered an alternative to traditional prosecution, which included 25 hours of independent community service,” it said. “Defendant completed the 25 hours ... and the case was dismissed on 11/17/22.”

The owner of the stolen Honda said she found it “creepy” that one of the suspects in the theft of her car is now accused of killing a police officer. “The youth in Chicago get away with this stuff and they do it again and again and again,” she told the Sun-Times.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said she “woke up in the morning and my car was gone.” When she got it back from police, “Bullet holes were in it.”