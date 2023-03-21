Intruder fatally shoots man in Rogers Park home

A man was fatally shot by an intruder inside his Rogers Park home early Tuesday.
The attacker knocked on the back door and pushed it open in the 7600 block of North Sheridan Road about 3:30 a.m., Chicago police said.
The intruder then shot the man in the living room, hitting him in the chest, police said. The man, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The gunman fled north in an alley, police said.
No arrests were reported.
