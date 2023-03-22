The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
4 Chicago cops placed on desk duty amid allegations seized guns were mishandled

COPA is investigating how the officers handled guns seized on the street. The officers were stripped of their police powers last week, according to a police spokesperson.

By  Frank Main and Tom Schuba
   
Four Chicago police officers were stripped of their police powers earlier this month over allegations they mishandled guns that had been seized.

Four Chicago police officers have been placed on desk duty over allegations they mishandled guns that had been seized, the Sun-Times has learned.

The officers were stripped of their police powers last week, according to a police spokesperson. They were assigned to the Calumet District on the Far South Side.

An investigation centers on how the officers handled guns they took off the street, law enforcement sources said.

Ephraim Eaddy, first deputy of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, said the oversight agency is “actively investigating the actions of the involved officers and made a recommendation to the Chicago Police Department to relieve the officers of their police powers.”

But COPA and the police department haven’t provided details of the allegations or the probe. The police spokesperson declined to comment further “to protect the integrity of this investigation.”

One of the officers joined the force in 2006, and the others have been hired since 2015, records show.

