Wednesday, April 26, 2023
4 Chicago cops on desk duty amid accusations seized guns were mishandled

City Hall’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating how the officers handled seized guns. The officers were stripped of their police powers last week.

By  Frank Main and Tom Schuba
   
Four Chicago police officers were stripped of their police powers earlier this month over allegations they mishandled guns that had been seized.

Four Chicago police officers have been placed on desk duty over accusations they mishandled guns that had been seized.

The officers were stripped of their police powers last week, according to a police spokesperson. They were assigned to the Chicago Police Department’s Calumet District on the Far South Side.

An investigation centers on how the officers handled guns they took off the street, law enforcement sources told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Ephraim Eaddy, first deputy of City Hall’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability, said the oversight agency is “actively investigating the actions of the involved officers and made a recommendation to the Chicago Police Department to relieve the officers of their police powers.”

COPA and the police department haven’t provided details of the accusations. The police spokesperson said that’s “to protect the integrity of this investigation.”

One of the officers joined the department in 2006. The others have been hired since 2015, records show.

