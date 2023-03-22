The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

DuPage County’s new tool in fighting domestic abuse: a QR code that points to help

Victims of domestic abuse can now use a QR code to access a website that directs them to agencies that can help, orders of protection, shelters and legal aid.

By  Susan Sarkauskas | The Daily Herald
   
SHARE DuPage County’s new tool in fighting domestic abuse: a QR code that points to help
Susan Sarkauskas/Daily Herald

Fire and police agencies in DuPage County will use a new QR code to help victims of domestic abuse. The code will send victims to a security-conscious website that discreetly offers information.

DuPage County police and paramedics can now offer victims of domestic violence and abuse a more discreet way to learn about help — a QR code that, when they scan it with their phones, leads to a special website.

The idea came from John Caldwell, a fire medic with the Lisle-Woodridge Fire Protection District. Caldwell said paramedics often are called to treat people they suspect have been injured by an abuser. They try to give the victim a “tear sheet” that lists agencies that can help them.

“The issue we ran into is we did not want to send them back into the home [where the abuser is] with a sheet,” Caldwell said.

And sometimes, victims refuse to take the sheet, afraid their abusers will find it, he said. Authorities say the abusers may attack their victims just for possessing that information or seeking help.

Caldwell is part of the steering committee for the DuPage Family Violence Coordinating Council, which developed the QR code with the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

The QR code will take users to a dummy website, where they can then click on a link to get access to a real website with information about agencies that can help them, the court process for prosecuting abusers and how to get orders of protection, find shelter, get legal aid and more.

For more on this story, go to dailyherald.com.

Next Up In Crime
Mayoral rivals Johnson, Vallas debate police, education, Kim Foxx, eye rolls, head shakes and ‘dismissing people’
4 Chicago cops placed on desk duty amid allegations seized guns were mishandled
‘You murdered him in cold blood,’ judge tells man accused of gunning down Chicago police officer
$400,000 in fake Rolexes, Prada, other luxury brand items seized at O’Hare Airport
2 killed in Greater Grand Crossing shooting that caused driver to crash into car
With Chicago’s police leadership in flux, a new report on the nation’s law enforcement ‘crisis’ offers a path forward
The Latest
AP23082044717575.jpg
Bulls
76ers snap Bulls’ three-game winning streak; DeRozan exits with injury
Forward DeMar DeRozan left in the third quarter with a strained right quadriceps and didn’t return. He declined to meet with the media afterward.
By Annie Costabile
 
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ORG XMIT: DCAB326
Nation/World
Federal Reserve raises key rate by quarter-point despite banking industry turmoil
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell seeks to reassure Americans that their money was safe after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank as the Fed continues to fight inflation.
By Christopher Rugaber | AP Economics Writer
 
Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw, second from right, testifies before a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing on improving rail safety in response to the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) ORG XMIT: DCMC114
Nation/World
Sen. Duckworth joins bipartisan call for stronger rail safety measures
Senate Commerce Committee grills Norfolk Southern CEO on safety enhancements that can be implemented to prevent derailments like the one in East Palestine, Ohio.
By Stephen R. Groves
 
Chicago mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson (left) and Paul Vallas participate in a roundtable discussion Wednesday at WFLD Fox Chicago Studios in the Loop.
Elections
Mayoral rivals Johnson, Vallas debate police, education, Kim Foxx, eye rolls, head shakes and ‘dismissing people’
Their third runoff debate was more restrained than previous ones — but not without some big swings, as when Vallas said he’s got more teaching experience than Johnson. “You can’t keep just dismissing people, Paul,” Johnson responded. “It’s irresponsible.”
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
merlin_104384812.jpg
Religion
At Ramadan, Chicago Muslims step up efforts to help earthquake victims
The holy month of Ramadan began Wednesday evening, and observant Muslims will fast for 30 days from sunrise to sunset, seeking a deeper consciousness.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 