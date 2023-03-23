Man charged with reckless homicide in North Park deadly car crash
Kurell Purnell, 19, was arrested Tuesday night, hours after police say he crashed into an SUV in the 3600 block of West Peterson Avenue.
A man has been charged with reckless homicide after a crash killed a woman and injured five others, including two children, in North Park.
Kurell Purnell, 19, was arrested Tuesday night hours after he collided with an SUV in the 3600 block of West Peterson Avenue, Chicago police said.
- Zainab Suboh, 78, was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston and died from multiple blunt-force injuries, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
- An 81-year-old man was also taken to St. Francis, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
- A 3-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in fair condition.
- A woman, 36, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.
- The driver of the SUV, a 46-year-old man, was also taken to Lutheran and was listed in fair condition.
Purnell was charged with one felony count of reckless homicide and three counts of aggravated reckless driving, police said.
He was expected to appear in bond court Thursday.
