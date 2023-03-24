The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 24, 2023
19-year-old killed and 17-year-old wounded in Austin shooting

They were standing outside in the 5300 block of West Division Street Friday morning when they got into an argument with someone.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was found fatally shot Mar. 3, 2023 inside a home on the North Side.

Sun-Times file

A 19-year-old was killed and a 17-year-old was seriously wounded in a shooting Friday morning in Austin on the West Side.

The two were stand standing outside in the 5300 block of West Division Street about 8:30 a.m. when they got into an argument with someone who pulled a gun and fired, Chicago police said.

The 19-year-old suffered several gunshot wounds and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The 17-year-old was struck in the groin, buttocks and thigh, and he was taken to the same hospital in serious condition, police said.

Officers were questioning a person of interest, according to police.

Loyola v Tennessee
Sports Saturday
Five years later, Loyola’s Final Four Ramblers reflect on Chicago college hoops’ wildest ride
“It was madness,” former coach Porter Moser says. “And it was pure joy.”
By Steve Greenberg
 
A health care worker pauses to hold their head while working at a desk in the Emergency Department at Mount Sinai Hospital, Tuesday, March 21.&nbsp;COVID is receding but hospitals are left understaffed and struggling to adjust to a new medical reality.
Photography
Picture Chicago: 8 must-see photos from this week in news
From endorsements trickling in for mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas, to Wilco performing at the Riviera Theatre, Sun-Times photographers were out capturing another week in Chicago news.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Arne Duncan, founder of Chicago CRED, speaks about the necessary support for programs during a collective outreach update at Garfield Park Fieldhouse in May 2022.
Elections
Arne Duncan backs Paul Vallas in April 4 mayoral runoff election
Former U.S. Education Secretary Arne Duncan calls mayoral candidate Paul Vallas “our best hope for a safer Chicago” because of his ability to “tell police the truth and hold them accountable.”
By Fran Spielman
 
Jeff Tweedy of Wilco performs on day one of the band’s three-night residency at the Riviera Theatre on Thursday night.
Music
Wilco residency filled with the familiar and the new in country-infused opener at the Riv
Jeff Tweedy and company are in the midst of a three-night run at the North Side club, promising a different set each night.
By Jeff Elbel - For the Sun-Times
 
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally at the Chicago Teachers Union headquarters in September 2019.
Elections
Progressive icon Bernie Sanders to hold preelection rally for Brandon Johnson
The rally is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at the UIC Forum. It has potential to help Johnson energize his base and boost turnout, particularly among young voters who supported Sanders’ 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns.
By Fran Spielman
 