19-year-old killed and 17-year-old wounded in Austin shooting
They were standing outside in the 5300 block of West Division Street Friday morning when they got into an argument with someone.
A 19-year-old was killed and a 17-year-old was seriously wounded in a shooting Friday morning in Austin on the West Side.
The two were stand standing outside in the 5300 block of West Division Street about 8:30 a.m. when they got into an argument with someone who pulled a gun and fired, Chicago police said.
The 19-year-old suffered several gunshot wounds and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The 17-year-old was struck in the groin, buttocks and thigh, and he was taken to the same hospital in serious condition, police said.
Officers were questioning a person of interest, according to police.
The Latest
“It was madness,” former coach Porter Moser says. “And it was pure joy.”
From endorsements trickling in for mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas, to Wilco performing at the Riviera Theatre, Sun-Times photographers were out capturing another week in Chicago news.
Former U.S. Education Secretary Arne Duncan calls mayoral candidate Paul Vallas “our best hope for a safer Chicago” because of his ability to “tell police the truth and hold them accountable.”
Jeff Tweedy and company are in the midst of a three-night run at the North Side club, promising a different set each night.
The rally is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at the UIC Forum. It has potential to help Johnson energize his base and boost turnout, particularly among young voters who supported Sanders’ 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns.