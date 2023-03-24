19-year-old killed and 17-year-old wounded in Austin shooting

A 19-year-old was killed and a 17-year-old was seriously wounded in a shooting Friday morning in Austin on the West Side.

The two were stand standing outside in the 5300 block of West Division Street about 8:30 a.m. when they got into an argument with someone who pulled a gun and fired, Chicago police said.

The 19-year-old suffered several gunshot wounds and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The 17-year-old was struck in the groin, buttocks and thigh, and he was taken to the same hospital in serious condition, police said.

Officers were questioning a person of interest, according to police.

