The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 24, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot in Grand Boulevard; person in custody

The man, 32, was shot during a “domestic related” incident about 3 p.m. Friday, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot in Grand Boulevard; person in custody
A man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in Englewood.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood on the South Side.

The 32-year-old was shot during a “domestic related” incident around 3 p.m. in an alley in the 4700 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the left leg and abdomen and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A person was taken into custody and charges were pending, police said.

Next Up In Crime
CPD announces plans to hire back officers and poach cops from outside the city
19-year-old killed and 17-year-old wounded in Austin shooting
State trooper, 4 others injured in crash involving suspected stolen car in Chatham
Husband was desperate, menacing before Buffalo Grove murder-suicide, report finds
78-year-old Zainab Suboh, killed in North Park crash, remembered as ‘a little angel’
Man charged with reckless homicide in North Park deadly car crash
The Latest
This booking image provided by Adams County, Illl., administration, shows Timothy Bliefnick of Quincy, Ill., who has been charged charged with first-degree murder in the death of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick.
News
Former ‘Family Feud’ contestant is charged in wife’s murder
The body of Rebecca Bliefnick, 41, was found by a family member inside her Quincy home after she failed to pick up her children from school. She had been shot multiple times.
By Associated Press
 
Dozens of mourners gather for a vigil near Central Avenue and St Johns Avenue in downtown Highland Park, one day after a gunman killed at least seven people and wounded dozens more by firing an AR-15-style rifle from a rooftop onto a crowd attending Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade, Tuesday evening, July 5, 2022. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Columnists
Time to revisit use of drones by law enforcement when public safety is at stake
A camera-equipped drone could’ve spotted Robert Eugene Crimo III on a building rooftop overlooking the parade before he fired 83 shots that killed seven people and wounded 48 more.
By Rich Miller
 
Stock image of a Chicago police officer’s vest.
News
CPD officer facing dismissal after shooting unarmed man who was reaching for his boot during chase
Both the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and Supt. David Brown have recommended that Officer Carlos Barona be fired.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Rows of traditional apparel and formal dressware line the walkways at the Discount Mall, in the Little Village neighborhood, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
Little Village
Some Little Village Discount Mall vendors will have to leave in 2 days after judge refused to block move
About 40 vendors sued the property owner aiming to stay. A judge on Friday denied their request for an injunction.
By Michael Loria
 
Chicago Graduates New Class Of Police Officers
News
CPD announces plans to hire back officers and poach cops from outside the city
Police staffing has remained at the center of the mayoral race as the department struggles to fill roughly 2,000 vacancies.
By Tom Schuba and Fran Spielman
 