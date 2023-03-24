Man fatally shot in Grand Boulevard; person in custody

A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood on the South Side.
The 32-year-old was shot during a “domestic related” incident around 3 p.m. in an alley in the 4700 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was shot in the left leg and abdomen and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
A person was taken into custody and charges were pending, police said.
