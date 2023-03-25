The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 25, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man charged in death of woman hit by stray bullet while exiting car in Austin

Muhammad Baseer, 23, is charged with murder, reckless discharge of a firearm and other felonies in connection to a fatal shooting Feb. 28.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man has been charged in the death of a woman who was hit by a stray bullet last month on the West Side.

Charges have been filed in the shooting death of a woman as she exited her car last month in Austin on the West Side.

Tracey Allen Showers, a mother of three and a church volunteer, was hit in the face by a stray bullet while getting out of her car around late Feb. 28 near her home in the 5500 block of West Le Moyne Street.

Showers, 55, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Tracey A. Showers, 55, was hit by a stray bullet on Feb. 28 outside her home in the Austin neighborhood, and died from her wounds.

Muhammad Baseer, 23, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with first-degree murder, Chicago police announced. He also is charged with three felony counts of reckless discharge of a firearm and one count each of aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.

A group of West Side religious leaders had offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction in Showers’ death.

Muhammad Baseer, 23, is charged with felony counts of murder, reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Showers had been a parishioner at Greater St. John Bible Church for more than 20 years. 

The Rev. Ira Acree, the church’s pastor, announced earlier this month that the church would institute an annual Tracey Showers Faithful Servant Award for a woman in the community known for acts of service.

Baseer was scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.

