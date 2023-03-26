Man found fatally shot in East Garfield Park

A man was found fatally shot early Sunday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.
About 5:50 a.m., a 32-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest in the 3200 block of West Madison Street, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name had not been released as of Sunday morning.
No one was in custody.
