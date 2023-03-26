The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 26, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man found fatally shot in East Garfield Park

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name had not been released as of Sunday morning.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man found fatally shot in East Garfield Park
A man was found shot to death Mar. 26, 2023 on the West Side.

A man was found shot to death Mar. 26, 2023 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was found fatally shot early Sunday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 5:50 a.m., a 32-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest in the 3200 block of West Madison Street, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name had not been released as of Sunday morning.

No one was in custody.

