Woman fatally shot in Gresham alley

A woman was found shot to death in an alley early Wednesday in Gresham on the South Side.
Officers were responding to a ShotSpotter call about 1 a.m. when they found the woman unresponsive in an alley in the 7900 block of South Vincennes Avenue, Chicago police said.
The woman, whose age was not known, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
