Man fatally shot in North Lawndale

A man has died after he was shot earlier this week in North Lawndale on the West Side.

Sedrick Body, 29, was on the sidewalk in the 1900 block of South Saint Louis Avenue about 1:15 p.m. Monday when he was shot in the back, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

