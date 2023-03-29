The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
14-year-old boy, man wounded in Austin drive-by shooting

A teen and a man were on a street about 4:15 p.m. when someone in a car opened fire. They were taken to Loretto Hospital, where they were in good condition, officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was found fatally shot Mar. 3, 2023 inside a home on the North Side.

A teen was among two people wounded in a shooting Mar. 29, 2023 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

A 14-year-old boy and a man were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Austin on the West Side.

About 4:15 p.m., the boy and an 18-year-old man were on a sidewalk in the 4700 block of West Adams Street when a gray vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.

The teen was shot in the left forearm and the man was shot in the right calf, police said.

Both were taken to Loretto Hospital, where they were in good condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

