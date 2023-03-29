Woman shot, killed at Austin gas station

A woman was shot and killed Wednesday at a gas station in Austin on the West Side.
The 22-year-old was in a gas station about 3:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Washington Boulevard when someone pulled up in a silver sedan and a person got out and fired, Chicago police said.
The woman was shot in the head and leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests were reported.
The Latest
McClain and Madigan discuss hiring Jeffrey Rush. McClain says: “-Now that I’m retired, ri-, now that I’m retired, I’m dedicated to Mike Madigan.”
6th, 21st Ward candidates discuss future of South Side ahead of runoff: Time to ‘resurrect dreams of residents’
Four community leaders vie for City Council seats left open by the departures of longtime alderpersons Sawyer and Brookins.
McClain and Madigan discuss a job for Vanessa Berrios.
Drummond was away from the team on Wednesday, after announcing a day earlier that he was deleting all of his social media apps and changing his number so that he can “focus on my mental health.”
Michael McClain tells Marquez about a conversation he had with Madigan in which Madigan says, “