Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Woman shot, killed at Austin gas station

A woman was at an Austin gas station when someone pulled up in a car and a person got out and fired shots about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

By  Kade Heather
   
A man was killed in a shooting Mar. 17, 2023 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

A woman was shot and killed Wednesday at a gas station in Austin on the West Side.

The 22-year-old was in a gas station about 3:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Washington Boulevard when someone pulled up in a silver sedan and a person got out and fired, Chicago police said.

The woman was shot in the head and leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

