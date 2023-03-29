The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man charged in fatal shooting on Stevenson Expressway

Nicholas Samudio, 22, was charged with one count of first-degree murder in a shooting Feb. 16 on the Stevenson Expressway, state police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man charged in fatal shooting on Stevenson Expressway
Screenshot_2023_03_29_at_7.30.51_PM.png

Nicholas Samudio was taken into custody on Monday and is being held at the Cook County Jail without bail.

Illinois State Police

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a man on the Stevenson Expressway last month, according to Illinois State Police.

On Feb. 16, Illinois State Police responded to a report of shots fired on the northbound Stevenson Expressway at Lock Street about 9:20 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, troopers found Humberto Marin Garcia, 28, inside a car with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Illinois State Police said a pregnant woman was with Garcia but was unharmed. The shooter fled, state police said.

Police were later able to identify the suspected shooter’s vehicle and passengers after reviewing surveillance videos.

Ten days later, Nicholas Samudio was taken into custody by Chicago police after being involved in a pursuit.

Police then determined that Samudio was wanted for questioning in connection with Garcia’s slaying.

Samudio was indicted on first-degree murder on Monday, state police said.

He is currently being held at Cook County Jail without bail.

Next Up In Crime
Woman shot, killed at Austin gas station
14-year-old boy, man wounded in Austin drive-by shooting
Jury awards $5 million to family of 84-year-old woman killed in crash with CPD vehicle
Cook County prosecutors drop case against man who spent nearly 30 years in jail for a double murder
Man fatally shot in North Lawndale
Overdose antidote Narcan to be sold over the counter, FDA says
The Latest
Richard Wooten and William Hall are running for a 6th Ward City Council post while Cornell Dantzler and Ronnie Mosley are facing off in the 21st Ward.
Elections
6th, 21st Ward candidates discuss future of South Side ahead of runoff: Time to ‘resurrect dreams of residents’
Four community leaders vie for City Council seats left open by the departures of longtime alderpersons Sawyer and Brookins.
By Mariah Rush
 
House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speaks as House Democrats gather for an event on gun violence at the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
Editorials
How powerful must firearms get before we stop the bloodshed?
As we view the terrifying videos of the shooting that killed three children and three adults in Nashville, we have to ask: What will be added to the arsenal on the streets that’s even worse?
By CST Editorial Board
 
merlin_21864753.jpg
Chicago corruption trials
Defense finally gets crack at feds’ key witness in ComEd bribery trial, says he was ‘scared’ when FBI agents came to his door
Former ComEd exec had been questioned over three days by federal prosecutors as they detailed the many ways the company allegedly tried to bribe former House Speaker Michael Madigan to benefit ComEd.
By Jon Seidel and Tina Sfondeles
 
Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson signs autographs before the spring training game against the Seattle Mariners at Sloan Park on March 01, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona. Swanson is set to make his regular season Cubs debut on Thursday.
Cubs
Wrigley Field will host the ‘start of a new journey’ on Opening Day
Cubs debuts are on deck for the players who signed this offseason.
By Maddie Lee
 
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan | ComEd Exhibit 83-T
McClain and Madigan discuss hiring Jeffrey Rush. McClain says: “-Now that I’m retired, ri-, now that I’m retired, I’m dedicated to Mike Madigan.”
By Sun-Times staff
 