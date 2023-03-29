Man charged in fatal shooting on Stevenson Expressway

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a man on the Stevenson Expressway last month, according to Illinois State Police.

On Feb. 16, Illinois State Police responded to a report of shots fired on the northbound Stevenson Expressway at Lock Street about 9:20 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, troopers found Humberto Marin Garcia, 28, inside a car with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Illinois State Police said a pregnant woman was with Garcia but was unharmed. The shooter fled, state police said.

Police were later able to identify the suspected shooter’s vehicle and passengers after reviewing surveillance videos.

Ten days later, Nicholas Samudio was taken into custody by Chicago police after being involved in a pursuit.

Police then determined that Samudio was wanted for questioning in connection with Garcia’s slaying.

Samudio was indicted on first-degree murder on Monday, state police said.

He is currently being held at Cook County Jail without bail.