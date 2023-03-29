5 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Ashburn
Fire officials said the high-speed crash occurred on West Columbus Avenue at 83rd Street. Three people are in serious to critical condition, and one is in traumatic arrest.
Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Ashburn, according to a Chicago Fire Department tweet.
The high-speed crash occurred on West Columbus Avenue at 83rd Street.
EMS PLAN ONE HIGH SPEED MVA. 5 patients three code red one of which is a TRAUMATIC ARREST Multiple vehicles involved. 83 and Columbus TWO CODE GREEN ONE PERSON EXTRICATED. pic.twitter.com/mPN1OijITE— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 30, 2023
Five people were taken to the hospital. Three were in serious-to-critical condition, and one was in traumatic arrest, fire officials said.
No other details were available.
