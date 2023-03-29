The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Crime News Chicago

5 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Ashburn

Fire officials said the high-speed crash occurred on West Columbus Avenue at 83rd Street. Three people are in serious to critical condition, and one is in traumatic arrest.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 5 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Ashburn
Screen_Shot_2022_09_01_at_5.39.59_PM.png

Sun-Times file

Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Ashburn, according to a Chicago Fire Department tweet.

The high-speed crash occurred on West Columbus Avenue at 83rd Street.

Five people were taken to the hospital. Three were in serious-to-critical condition, and one was in traumatic arrest, fire officials said.

No other details were available.

Next Up In Crime
Man charged in fatal shooting on Stevenson Expressway
Woman shot, killed at Austin gas station
14-year-old boy, man wounded in Austin drive-by shooting
Jury awards $5 million to family of 84-year-old woman killed in crash with CPD vehicle
Cook County prosecutors drop case against man who spent nearly 30 years in jail for a double murder
Man fatally shot in North Lawndale
The Latest
FILE - A Transportation Security Administration officer works at Dallas Love Field Airport on June 24, 2020, in Dallas. U.S. Senate and House members proposed Wednesday, March 29, 2023, to create a new no-fly list for unruly passengers, an idea that was pushed by airline unions but failed to gain traction last year.
Transportation
Congress to consider new no-fly list for unruly passengers
Proposed legislation would let the Transportation Security Administration ban people convicted or fined for assaulting or interfering with airline crew members.
By David Koenig | AP Airlines Writer
 
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters during a news conference outside of the chamber, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The Senate is preparing to vote to repeal the 2002 measure that green-lighted that March 2003 invasion of Iraq. The measure would end more than 20 years of authorization for U.S. presidents to use force in that country and return those war powers to Congress. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Nation/World
Senate votes to repeal Iraq War approval many see as mistake
Senators voted 66-30 to repeal the 2002 measure that gave President Bush the green light to invade Iraq and the 1991 authorization that sanctioned the U.S.-led Gulf War.
By Mary Clare Jalonick | Associated Press
 
FILES) In this file photo taken on March 24, 2023 shows a sign of Credit Suisse bank. - Embattled Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse has failed to disclose more than $700 million in previously undeclared accounts since 2014, in violation of a plea deal with the US Department of Justice, a Senate committee said on March 29, 2023. The findings of the two-year Senate Finance
Business
Credit Suisse violates deal on rich clients’ tax evasion
The Senate Finance Committee finds that troubled Credit Suisse failed to report secret accounts held by U.S. citizens trying to avoid paying taxes.
By Associated Press
 
LeBron James
Bulls
Bulls come up very small in rematch with LeBron James and the Lakers
In just his second game back from a foot injury that cost him over a month, James scored 25 points and avenged a Lakers loss to the Bulls from Sunday in Los Angeles.
By Joe Cowley
 
Reyna Lee, 24, votes early at the Loop Supersite, 191 N. Clark St., on March 29, 2023.
Elections
Young voters explain low turnout in Chicago elections
Just over 3% of voters in the Chicago municipal elections on Feb. 28 were 18 to 24 years old. About 16% of registered voters in that age group voted.
By Catherine Odom
 