2 shot, 1 fatally, in West Garfield Park

Two people were shot, one fatally, Thursday morning in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

Danny Smith Jr. and another male were found shot about 8:45 a.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of West Van Buren Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital initially in critical condition, police said. Smith, 25, was later pronounced dead.

No one was in custody.