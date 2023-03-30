The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Man fatally shot in Chicago Lawn

The man, 29, had gunshot wounds to the face and thigh when he was found by police responding to a call of shots fired in the 6300 block of South Albany Avenue.

By  Mary Norkol
   
A man has died after being shot in Chicago Lawn Wednesday night, police said.

The man, 29, had gunshot wounds to the face and thigh when he was found by police responding to a call of shots fired around 10:50 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was taken from the scene in the 6300 block of South Albany Avenue to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

