Chicago police officer charged with sexually abusing teen at Harlem Irving Plaza

A Chicago police officer has had his police powers taken away after being accused of sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy at the Harlem Irving Plaza in Norridge.

David Deleon, 30, is accused of meeting the boy, who he knew through a friend, around 1 p.m. March 25. He planned to help put oil in the boy’s car at the Target parking garage at the Harlem Irving Plaza, 4104 N. Harlem Ave., according to Cook County prosecutors.

After putting oil in the boy’s car, Deleon drove the two in his car to another level of the garage, where he sexually abused the victim, prosecutors said.

The boy tried opening the passenger door, but Deleon “grabbed the victim by his collar” and pulled him back toward him and shut the passenger door, prosecutors said.

Deleon then punched the boy in the head and grabbed his neck, according to prosecutors.

The victim escaped Deleon’s grasp and moved to the driver’s seat, at which time Deleon allegedly said, “I (expletive) up.” Deleon drove the boy back to his car.

He was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and aggravated battery.

“Officer David Deleon was relieved of powers, effective March 29,” a Chicago Police Department spokesperson said.

A judge set his bail Friday at $10,000, meaning he would need to pay $1,000 to be released from custody. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Deleon is due back in court April 28.

