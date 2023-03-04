The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man found fatally shot inside Rogers Park home

Detectives were questioning a person who was inside the home at the time.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was found fatally shot Mar. 3, 2023 inside a home on the North Side.

Detectives were questioning a person after a man was found fatally shot Friday night inside a Rogers Park on the North Side.

The man, 37, was found with a head wound inside a home in the 7500 block of North Damen Avenue about 8:40 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he later died.

A person in the home at the time of the shooting was taken to Area Three headquarters for questioning.

