Man found fatally shot inside Rogers Park home

Detectives were questioning a person after a man was found fatally shot Friday night inside a Rogers Park on the North Side.
The man, 37, was found with a head wound inside a home in the 7500 block of North Damen Avenue about 8:40 p.m., Chicago police said.
He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he later died.
A person in the home at the time of the shooting was taken to Area Three headquarters for questioning.
