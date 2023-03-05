Man shoots burglar during home invasion in Dunning

A man shot a burglar during a home invasion early Sunday in Dunning on the Northwest Side.

The man woke up to his dog barking about 1:20 a.m. and heard a loud noise in the basement of the home in the 3600 block of North Newcastle Avenue, Chicago police said.

He found a 27-year-old man in the basement and shot him in the arm as the burglar started walking toward him, police said.

He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was in serious condition, officials said.

No further injuries were reported.

