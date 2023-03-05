The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 6, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Boy, 17, arrested after his girlfriend, a child and a man were shot to death in Bolingbrook home

Officers responded to a call in the 100 block of Lee Lane about 8:15 p.m. Sunday, according to Bolingbrook police.

By  Cindy Hernandez
 Updated  
Boy, 17, arrested after his girlfriend, a child and a man were shot to death in Bolingbrook home
Police siren lights.

Adobe Stock Photo

A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody after his girlfriend and two other people were shot to death during a “domestic-related” home invasion in southwest suburban Bolingbrook late Sunday.

Officers responded to a call in the 100 block of Lee Lane about 8:15 p.m. and found two adults and two children had been shot, according to the Bolingbrook Police Department.

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman and a child were also taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. The child later died, and the woman’s condition was stabilized, police said.

The victims were identified as Cartez L. Daniels, 40, and Samiya A. Shelton-Tillman, 17, according to police, who said they were waiting for a positive identification on the child who died.

A 3-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were inside the home at the time of the shooting but were not injured, according to police.

“The violence that occurred is something no one should ever have to endure or worry about,” Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta said in a statement. “My deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the victims, and my prayers are sent to the victim still in the hospital.”

The 17-year-old boy was arrested about two hours after the attack. He was in a relationship with Shelton-Tillman, police said.

Police said they believe the boy acted alone, and they were working with the Will County state’s attorney’s office on charges. 

