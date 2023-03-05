The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 6, 2023
Boy, 17, fatally shot in Chatham

The teen boy was found on the ground about 9:50 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot Sunday night in Chatham on the South Side.

The teen was found on the ground about 9:50 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue, Chicago police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

