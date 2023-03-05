Boy, 17, fatally shot in Chatham

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot Sunday night in Chatham on the South Side.
The teen was found on the ground about 9:50 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue, Chicago police said.
He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
The Latest
Gary Rossington was the last living original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd. He survived a 1977 plane crash that killed 3 members of the band and played slide on ‘Freebird.’
A select few teams are just one win away from state. Here’s a look at Monday’s supersectionals.
A man, woman and juvenile female are found shot to death in a residence, police say. A woman is hospitalized with gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made.
Barnhizer came off the bench to score 16 points and grab 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, leading Northwestern to a 65-53 victory over Rutgers for a school-record 12th Big Ten win.