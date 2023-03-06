17 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago

Five people were killed and 12 others wounded in gun violence in Chicago over the weekend.



A man was found fatally shot Friday night inside a Rogers Park home on the North Side. The man, 37, was found in the 7500 block of North Damen Avenue about 8:40 p.m., Chicago police said. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital with a gunshot wound to his head and died there, police said.

Saturday afternoon, a man was shot to death inside a car in Englewood on the South Side. The 28-year-old was shot in the left shoulder about 12:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 59th Street, police said. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he died.

Sunday morning, a man was shot and killed while standing outside on the Near West Side. Someone in a SUV drove up and an occupant opened fire, striking Kenyetta Barlow, 45, in the chest about 5:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Taylor Street, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

A man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side. The 31-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the face and body about 1:15 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Calumet Avenue, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. No other information was available.

Sunday night, a 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Chatham on the South Side. The boy was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds about 9:50 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the right leg Friday evening in Englewood. About 6:40 p.m., the teen was on the street in the 1500 block of West Marquette Road when he was shot, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

Early Sunday, a man shot a burglar in his Dunning home on the Northwest Side. The man woke up to his dog barking about 1:20 a.m. and heard a loud noise in the basement of the home in the 3600 block of North Newcastle Avenue, police said. He found a 27-year-old man in the basement and shot him in the arm as the burglar started walking toward him. He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was in serious condition.

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting later Sunday. The boy was outside in the 9400 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was shot about 9:50 p.m., police said. He was hit in the leg and was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

At least nine other people were shot over the weekend throughout Chicago.