Man fatally shot on Near West Side

A man was fatally shot Sunday on the Near West Side.
Kenyetta Barlow, 45, was standing outside around 5:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Taylor Street when someone pulled up in a SUV and an occupant fired shots, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
He was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, officials said.
No arrests were reported.
