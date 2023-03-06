The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 6, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man killed in Chicago Lawn drive- by shooting

The man, 30, was traveling in a car about 2:45 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Western Avenue when another vehicle pulled up next to him and someone inside fired shots.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was pulled from Lake Michigan May 19, 2022.

Adobe Stock Photo

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

The man, 30, was traveling in a car about 2:45 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Western Avenue when another vehicle pulled up next to him and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the head and arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died hours later, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No arrests were made.

