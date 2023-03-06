Person found fatally shot in Altgeld Gardens

A person was found shot to death inside a car Monday night in Altgeld Gardens on the Far South Side.
About 8:05 p.m., officers found a male inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the face in the 13200 block of South Ellis Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No arrests were made.
