Monday, March 6, 2023
Person found fatally shot in Altgeld Gardens

Officers found a male inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the face in the 13200 block of South Ellis Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people were wounded Saturday in a shooting on the South Side.

A person was found shot to death inside a car Monday night in Altgeld Gardens on the Far South Side.

About 8:05 p.m., officers found a male inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the face in the 13200 block of South Ellis Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests were made.

