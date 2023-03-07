The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Arrest warrant issued for south suburban woman charged with murder of 19-month-old son

Cook County sheriff’s deputies found the boy ”cold to the touch with blue lips” when they were called to a home in Justice last Oct. 17.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Arrest warrant issued for south suburban woman charged with murder of 19-month-old son
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg

The death of Jamie Hutton’s son was ruled a homicide by neglect.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a south suburban woman charged with murder in the death of her 19-month-old son who hadn’t been fed for three days before he died last fall, according to police.

Authorities say they believe Jamie Hannion, 21, has fled the state and was last reported with relatives in Tennessee. The arrest warrant charges her with first-degree murder.

Cook County sheriff’s deputies said they found Hannion’s son ”cold to the touch with blue lips” when they were called to a home in Justice on Oct. 17 last year. The boy’s death was ruled a homicide by neglect.

As they investigated the death, sheriff’s police went to the home of Hannion’s parents in Oak Forest but could not find her, authorities said. The parents said she had gone to Tennessee.

According to an affidavit filed in federal court, license plate activity indicates Hannion’s car was in the Chicago area until Feb. 21. The arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 28.

Next Up In Crime
Suburban church leader gets 15 years in prison for sex assault, abuse of a child
Appeals court orders new trials for man who claimed police tortured him into confessing to murders of two children in 1991
14-year-old boy charged in South Side slaying, robbery of grad student from India
15-year-old boy shot in the hand in front of preschool in Edgewater
Court considers if parents of Michigan school shooter can be charged
2 teens seriously wounded in Austin shooting
The Latest
Pilsen Food Pantry Director Dr. Evelyn Figueroa stands at the future location of the Pilsen Food Pantry on Tuesday at 2124 S. Ashland Ave in Pilsen.
Editorials
The Pilsen Food Pantry is setting new roots. But it needs some help.
Sometimes all anyone needs to succeed is a chance. For the Pilsen Food Pantry, the chance is definitely there.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Officer Kyle Mingari was seen wearing a face mask with a Three Percenters symbol while working at a racial justice protest on June 6, 2020.
Editorials
Chicago police can’t dismiss seriousness of officers’ ties to right-wing extremist groups
It shouldn’t take the city’s inspector general’s goading for the Chicago Police Department to acknowledge the glaring red flags that were unfurled as soon as a picture of Officer Kyle Mingari wearing a Three Percenters face mask emerged .
By CST Editorial Board
 
Naomi Rodgers performing “What’s Love Got To Do With It” as the title character in the national touring production of “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.”&nbsp;&nbsp;
Theater
‘Tina Turner’ musical showcases two actresses in demanding role as ‘Queen of Rock’
The jukebox musical explores many facets of the superstar’s life both onstage and off.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
Ticketmaster tickets and gift cards are shown in 2009 at a box office in San Jose, California.
Letters to the Editor
Those who profit off of anti-semitic event should speak out against bias
When someone is being harassed, denigrated and threatened, others have a responsibility to say something.
By Letters to the Editor
 
The Illinois State Capitol on Feb. 10.
Commentary
Paid leave law benefits Illinois workers
The importance of having access to guaranteed paid leave cannot be overstated.
By Jehan Gordon-Booth
 