Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Pregnant woman’s boyfriend left her for dead after she was wounded in shootout during a botched robbery in Belmont Cragin: source

Genesis Escobar, 21, had gotten into a car to rob someone during a drug deal near her home in the 5200 block of West Montana Street, according to a late enforcement source.

By  Tom Schuba
   
Genesis Escobar

A pregnant woman’s boyfriend left her for dead after she was wounded in a shootout during a botched robbery Monday afternoon on her quiet residential block in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side, a law enforcement source told the Sun-Times.

Genesis Escobar, 21, had gotten into a car around 1 p.m. to complete a drug transaction near her home in the 5200 block of West Montana Street, according to the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details of the open investigation.

Escobar’s boyfriend, who was standing outside, tried to rob those on the other end of the deal, the source said. During an ensuing exchange of gunfire, Escobar was shot multiple times, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She tumbled out of the car as the driver fled, sending money flying into the street, the source said. Escobar’s boyfriend grabbed some of the cash and also took off, leaving her lying on the ground.

She was rushed to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and pronounced dead, authorities said.

The shooting and the moments that led up to it were captured by a private security camera from a nearby building, the source said. No one was in custody Wednesday, according to a police spokesperson.

Escobar had been arrested several times in recent years, according to Cook County court records.

At the time of her killing, she was on probation for a misdemeanor battery conviction and was under indictment on a felony count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Other charges of retail theft and drug possession had been dropped, court records show.

Her friends told reporters at the scene that she was seven months pregnant and the baby didn’t survive.

The Latest
A board-up crew works Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out in a home in 2500 block of North Rutherford Avenue. The wife and three children of an active firefighter were injured in the blaze, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
News
CFD firefighter performed CPR on wife after rushing to a fire at his home that also seriously hurt their 3 young children
“We’re praying the wife and children get well and recover quickly,” Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) said.
By David Struett
 
Downers Grove North’s Owen Thulin (11) controls the ball past Kenwood’s Edwon Duling (5) and Tyler Smith (2) during the Class 4A Supersectional.
High School Basketball
Previewing the IHSA basketball state finals: Downers Grove North emerges in 4A, Simeon favorites in 3A
All of a sudden Downers Grove North has transitioned from a rather ignored, mid-teens ranked team to the talk of the state. The next stop is Champaign.
By Michael O’Brien
 
One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting June 26, 2022, onboard a CTA bus in Garfield Park.
News
Man seriously wounded in shooting on CTA bus in Chatham
The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical condition, officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 endorsing Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson in the April 4 runoff election against Paul Vallas.
La Voz Chicago
Johnson recibe un importante respaldo sindical para la alcaldía
SEIU Local 1, que representa a más de 45,000 trabajadores, anunció su apoyo al candidato a la alcaldía de Chicago, Brandon Johnson.
By Fran Spielman
 
Shabbir Rizvi, 28, of Wicker Park, was among the Chicago residents who applied for the program who is eagerly awaiting the outcome of the case. Rizvi owes about $24,000 in student loans for his political science degree from Northern Illinois University. About $10,000 of his debt would be eliminated if the program survives the legal challenge.
La Voz Chicago
Chicago emitió la mayor cantidad de solicitudes para eliminar los préstamos estudiantiles en el país
Los pagos de los préstamos e intereses dificultan que los prestatarios ahorren o incluso cubran las necesidades básicas, especialmente porque las condiciones económicas han aumentado el costo de los alimentos, la renta y el cuidado de los niños.
By Lisa Philip | WBEZ and Elvia Malagón
 