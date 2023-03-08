Pregnant woman’s boyfriend left her for dead after she was wounded in shootout during a botched robbery in Belmont Cragin: source

A pregnant woman’s boyfriend left her for dead after she was wounded in a shootout during a botched robbery Monday afternoon on her quiet residential block in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side, a law enforcement source told the Sun-Times.

Genesis Escobar, 21, had gotten into a car around 1 p.m. to complete a drug transaction near her home in the 5200 block of West Montana Street, according to the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details of the open investigation.

Escobar’s boyfriend, who was standing outside, tried to rob those on the other end of the deal, the source said. During an ensuing exchange of gunfire, Escobar was shot multiple times, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She tumbled out of the car as the driver fled, sending money flying into the street, the source said. Escobar’s boyfriend grabbed some of the cash and also took off, leaving her lying on the ground.

She was rushed to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and pronounced dead, authorities said.

The shooting and the moments that led up to it were captured by a private security camera from a nearby building, the source said. No one was in custody Wednesday, according to a police spokesperson.

Escobar had been arrested several times in recent years, according to Cook County court records.

At the time of her killing, she was on probation for a misdemeanor battery conviction and was under indictment on a felony count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Other charges of retail theft and drug possession had been dropped, court records show.

Her friends told reporters at the scene that she was seven months pregnant and the baby didn’t survive.

