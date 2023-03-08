The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

FBI releases images of suspects in Orland Park armored truck robbery

Four suspects brandishing semiautomatic guns ordered the driver of an armored truck into his vehicle and made off with bags of money, the FBI said. No one was hurt.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
Collage_Maker_08_Mar_2023_07_58_PM_5316.jpg

Images of suspects who the FBI says robbed an armored truck in Orland Park on March 4, 2023.

FBI

The FBI released images Tuesday of suspects who robbed an armored truck in daylight hours last weekend in southwest suburban Orland Park.

The attack happened about 2:15 p.m. March 4 outside an Xfinity store at 14225 S. 95th Ave, the FBI said.

Three people, all believed to be males, brandishing semiautomatic weapons got out of an SUV driven by a fourth suspect. The trio forced the driver of the armored truck into his vehicle and took bags of money, authorities said. 

Collage_Maker_08_Mar_2023_08_01_PM_5205.jpg

Images of four suspects who the FBI says robbed an armored truck at gunpoint in Orland Park on March 4, 2023.

FBI

The four suspects then drove off in the SUV. The armored truck driver was unhurt.

Anyone with information can call the FBI Chicago field office at (312) 421-6700.

